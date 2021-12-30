Japan sees 2-month high in virus cases

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Japan on Thursday reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the past two months as the country’s prime minister vowed to reinforce measures against infections by preparing for «worst-case scenarios,» Anadolu Agency reports.

Data by Japanese health authorities showed the country of 127 million people reported 502 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, exceeding the 500 mark for the first time in over two months, Kyodo News reported.

The high number of COVID-19 cases has triggered concern among the people as the country prepares for the New Year celebrations which see a mass movement of people.

Capital Tokyo reported 76 cases, the health authorities said.

Besides, there are around 20 omicron cases in the country.

In a video message on the eve of New Year, Premier Fumio Kishida said: «I will do my best in making oral medicine widely available and securing a healthcare service system.»

Kishida said Japan has tightened border restrictions to halt the spread of the infection inside the country.

«Japan has shortened the interval between the second and third coronavirus vaccinations,» he said, adding his government is «offering coronavirus testing free of charge and is promoting oral drugs while strengthening the medical system.»

Japan has reported over 1.7 million COVID-19 cases, including 18,393 deaths, so far.

The coronavirus is also fast spreading at the US Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in western Yamaguchi province, where an all-time high of 80 cases was reported on Wednesday.