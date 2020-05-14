EN
    19:42, 14 May 2020

    Japan sends humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - On May 14 humanitarian aid from the Government of Japan arrived in Almaty, Kazinform reports citing the official website of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Japan sent drugs for the treatment of the new type of coronavirus. Humanitarian cargo was delivered via Scat airline’s special flight. It was transferred to SK-Pharmacia LLP.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan expresses gratitude to the Government of Japan for a friendly gesture consistent with the spirit of strategic partnership between the two countries.


