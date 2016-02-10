TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan's National Tax Agency said its website has become inaccessible since Wednesday morning, with international hacktivist group Anonymous implicated in a possible cyberattack.

The front page of the agency's website became unable to be loaded intermittently from 8:36 a.m. and totally inaccessible at 10:40 a.m. The trouble occurred at a time many people were using the site to prepare for upcoming annual tax declarations.

A Twitter account claiming to be an Anonymous member has posted a message implying responsibility for the alleged attack. The message also criticizes Japan's dolphin hunt.

The group has carried out an organized campaign to protest Japan's pro-whaling policies and dolphin hunt in the town of Taiji, Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan.

Websites of other Japanese government entities including the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, the Finance Ministry and the Financial Services Agency, and the House of Representatives became temporarily inaccessible last week in suspected cyberattacks.

Source: Kyodo