EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:01, 10 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Japan tax agency&#39;s website inaccessible, cyberattack claimed

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan's National Tax Agency said its website has become inaccessible since Wednesday morning, with international hacktivist group Anonymous implicated in a possible cyberattack.

    The front page of the agency's website became unable to be loaded intermittently from 8:36 a.m. and totally inaccessible at 10:40 a.m. The trouble occurred at a time many people were using the site to prepare for upcoming annual tax declarations.
    A Twitter account claiming to be an Anonymous member has posted a message implying responsibility for the alleged attack. The message also criticizes Japan's dolphin hunt.
    The group has carried out an organized campaign to protest Japan's pro-whaling policies and dolphin hunt in the town of Taiji, Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan.
    Websites of other Japanese government entities including the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry, the Finance Ministry and the Financial Services Agency, and the House of Representatives became temporarily inaccessible last week in suspected cyberattacks.
    Source: Kyodo

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!