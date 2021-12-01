EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:48, 01 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Japan to bar foreign resident re-entry from areas flagged for Omicron

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan will deny re-entry of foreign residents who have recently been to countries deemed likely to have widespread infections of the coronavirus's Omicron variant, the government's top spokesman said Wednesday, Kyodo reports.

    The measure, which comes on top of an existing ban on new entries of foreigners from around the world, will come into effect from Thursday and remain «for the time being,» Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference.

    The ten countries subject to the re-entry ban are Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!