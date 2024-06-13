Japan to develop low-carbon projects at Atyrau Refinery

Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMGZ), Askhat Khassenov, held a meeting with the management of Japanese company Marubeni Corporation (Marubeni) on June 12 in Astana, Kazinform News Agency conveys.

The companies discussed the low-carbon projects development at Atyrau Oil Refinery LLP (AOR) under the agreement signed last fall between Kazakhstan and Japan.

KMGZ and Marubeni Corporation are awaiting the results of the study conducted by the Japanese company Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Yokogawa) examining the potential for environmental improvements at certain AOR plants.

The AOR plans to introduce solutions to reduce CO₂ emissions through the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM). If the mechanism proves successful, it will also be applied at the Pavlodar and Shymkent refineries.

Marubeni Corporation is one of the largest companies in Japan and has leading market shares in cereal and paper pulp trading as well as a strong electrical and industrial plant business. In 2003-2006, Marubeni initiated the initial reconstruction of AOR. The reconstruction enabled the Atyrau company to achieve Euro-2 standards for gasoline quality and Euro-4 standards for diesel fuel quality. Additionally, the refinery enhanced its environmental performance, reducing phenol discharge with wastewater by 360 times and sulfur dioxide emissions by 38%. Additionally, Marubeni was involved in the AOR project for a deep oil refining complex. In this capacity, they facilitated project financing from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and the acquisition of equipment for the refinery.

Yokogawa Corporation is a Japanese multinational electrical engineering and software company, with businesses based on its measurement, control, and information technologies. The company was established in 1915.