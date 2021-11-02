EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:17, 02 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Japan to ease quarantine rule to 3 days for business travelers

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan is planning to shorten the COVID-19 quarantine period for vaccinated businesspeople from overseas upon their entry into the country to three days, a government official said Tuesday, Kyodo reports.

    The eased quarantine rules, to be introduced possibly from Monday amid a continued drop in coronavirus infections nationwide, will apply to short-term business travelers, said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

    Currently, vaccinated travelers are required to undergo a 10-day quarantine period upon entering the country.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!