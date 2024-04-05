Japan to extend $1 million aid to quake-hit Taiwan

Japan will extend $1 million in aid to Taiwan for disaster relief and recovery work following a powerful earthquake earlier this week, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday, Kyodo reports.

"As important friends, Japan and Taiwan have supported each other every time we have been confronted with difficulties," Kamikawa told a press conference, adding that Tokyo will continue to support the island.

The emergency grant aid will be delivered through the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, she said.

The earthquake rocked Taiwan's eastern region Wednesday, leaving at least 10 people dead and more than 1,000 injured.

In January, Taiwan provided support after a strong earthquake jolted the Noto Peninsula and surrounding areas in central Japan on New Year's Day.