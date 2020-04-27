EN
    11:01, 27 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Japan to extend entry ban to Russia, 13 other countries: Abe

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Japan will deny entry to travelers from 14 further countries including Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, strengthening its border controls to contain the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday.

    The Foreign Ministry has already warned Japanese citizens against any trips to the countries, raising its travel alert to the second-highest level, Kyodo reports.


