    14:36, 12 March 2017 | GMT +6

    Japan to give $6mln to South Sudan to fight famine

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Japan is planning to offer $6mln to South Sudan to help the country fight famine, according to FM Fumio Kishida.

    "Kishida revealed the planned aid for South Sudan, where Japan will end its Self-Defense Forces' participation in a U.N. peacekeeping mission at the end of May, when speaking to reporters in Kumamoto, southwestern Japan," Kyodo reports.

    The government of Japan will officially announce the aid in coming days.

