Japan to honor late ex-PM Abe with highest decoration

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Japanese government decided Monday to honor former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down Friday in the western city of Nara, with the Collar of the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum, the nation's highest decoration, Kyodo reports.

He will be the fourth former prime minister to receive the decoration under the postwar Constitution after Shigeru Yoshida, Eisaku Sato and Yasuhiro Nakasone, according to the Cabinet Office.

Photo: english.kyodonews.net