Japan to increase daily border cap to 5,000 people from Nov 26

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan will relax coronavirus pandemic-necessitated border restrictions and raise the daily cap on the number of people entering to around 5,000 from the current 3,500 starting on Nov. 26, the top government spokesman said Thursday, Kyodo reports.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the increase in the upper limit comes after the government reviewed its quarantine system and disease control measures.

«We will positively consider what measures can be taken to further ease restrictions,» Matsuno said at a regular press conference.

Earlier this month, Japan relaxed entry restrictions for businesspeople, students and technical interns, including cutting the COVID-19 quarantine period to three days from 10 for business travelers with vaccination certificates who are entering for stays of up to three months.

While the government will leave the ban on tourists in place, it will consider allowing tour groups to enter after reviewing how their activities can be controlled and monitored through trials expected to be held within this year.