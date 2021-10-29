Japan to lift 10,000 crowd cap for events Nov. 1 as virus cases fall

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Japan decided Thursday to lift an attendance cap of 10,000 at large-scale events such as sports games and concerts on Nov. 1, as new COVID-19 cases steadily decline across the country, a government official said.

The decision comes as a government subcommittee the same day approved the lifting of the 10,000 cap imposed in 27 prefectures including Tokyo, although a nationwide attendance limit of 50 percent of venue capacity will remain in place for the time being, the official said, Kyodo reports.

The 27 out of the total 47 prefectures in Japan had been under a state of emergency or a quasi-state of emergency over the pandemic through the end of September.

Since the beginning of this month, the government has monitored the COVID-19 infection situation to make a decision on restrictions on attendance at large-scale events.

The maximum number of spectators allowed at such events is currently limited to 10,000 or 50 percent of venue capacity. For example, 25,000 spectators are not allowed to enter a stadium with 50,000 capacity in affected prefectures.

The government is considering a further easing of restrictions, such as allowing full venues under certain conditions, and will present them next month when it compiles its COVID-19 response.

The conditions may include requiring spectators to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.