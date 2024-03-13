Japan to OK ride-hailing services in Tokyo, Kyoto areas from April

The transport ministry said Wednesday it intends to allow ride-hailing business in Tokyo, Kyoto and two other areas from April, with the Japanese version of the service to be operated by taxi companies in state-designated time slots and zones, Kyodo reports.

While more areas could be included later, the service is expected to initially cover the Japanese capital's 23 wards, the cities of Musashino and Mitaka in western Tokyo, and the Keihin region centered on Yokohama. Additionally, it will encompass Nagoya along with its nearby municipalities, as well as Kyoto and its vicinity.

Japan's partial lifting of a ban on ride-hailing services will allow drivers with a standard license to offer taxi services using their own vehicle in areas and times when taxis are in short supply, on the condition they are under the management of a taxi company.

Times of operation and the maximum number of vehicles allowed to be used for ride-hailing services will vary by area, with the current limits calculated based on data from taxi companies.

The services will be available daily in the Tokyo and Kyoto areas, on Fridays and weekends for the Keihin area, and on Fridays and Saturdays for the Nagoya area, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

The cap on the number of ride-hailing vehicles during days of operation will vary based on different time brackets. For example, for the Keihin area, vehicles will be capped at 940 between midnight and 5 a.m. and 480 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

A full lifting of a ban on ride-hailing services such as Uber, directly connecting private car owners with individuals seeking transportation, is still under discussion.