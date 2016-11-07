Japan to present advanced renewable energy technologies at EXPO 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A contract on participation of Japan in EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition has been signed today in Tokyo. The document was signed by Chairman of Astana EXPO 2017 National Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov and Japan's National EXPO Commissioner Tomiyasu Nakamura.

At the ceremony, A.Yessimov noted that Japan was among the first countries to confirm its participation in the exhibition. He thanked the Japanese side for the support of the EXPO 2017 initiative themed as “The Energy of Future”.

“The experience and success of Japan in organization of similar events were demonstrated at the EXPOs in Osaka, Tsukuba and Aichi and serve as a bright example of high quality organization of the exhibition,” Yessimov said.

In turn, T. Nakamura stated that Japan occupies a leading position in alternative energy issues and his country is going to demonstrate best innovations at the oncoming EXPO 2017.its

“EXPO 2017 will be the most efficient platform for presentation of research potential of our country in renewable energy sector and will give a new impulse to the development of multilateral partnership in this sphere,” Tomiyasu Nakamura emphasized.

Recall that the procedure of compiling the list of the EXPO 2017 participating countries includes two stages – official confirmation and signing a relevant contract.

105 countries, 17 international organizations have officially confirmed their participation in the event. 82 countries have signed EXPO 2017 participation contracts, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Astana EXPO 2017 NC.