Japan to resume whaling in Antarctic despite court ruling

The decision comes despite an International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling for Japan to cease all whaling.

The Japanese fisheries agency said it would go ahead with a revised plan by the end of March next year.

Under this plan, it will reduce the number of minke whales being caught each year by two thirds to just over 300.

The Japanese authorities believe their plan is scientifically reasonable but it is likely to prompt international outrage.

Japan started its whaling programme in 1987, a year after an international moratorium was enacted.

The ICJ, which made its ruling in March last year, says Japan has caught some 3,600 minke whales since its current programme began in 2005. Source: BBC News