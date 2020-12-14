Japan to suspend travel subsidies over holidays amid virus surge

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The Japanese government will temporarily suspend its subsidy program for promoting domestic tourism amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the country, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Monday, Kyodo reports.

The «Go To Travel» campaign will be stopped nationwide from Dec. 28 to Jan. 11, with further decisions to be based on how the situation develops after the New Year holidays, Suga told a meeting of the government's task force on the coronavirus response.