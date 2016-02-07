EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:00, 07 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Japan to take measures against N Korea rocket launch without hesitation

    None
    None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan, in close cooperation with the international community, will not hesitate to take measures against North Korea after Pyongyang launched a long-range rocket, the office of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Sunday.

    Earlier Sunday, North Korea fired a long-range rocket, defying a UN Security Council resolution banning Pyongyang from launching rockets that may be used as long-range ballistic missiles carrying nuclear warheads. Japan's National Security Council held a meeting shortly after the incident. The rocket flew over Japan's Okinawa prefecture.

    "In regards to DPRK, we intend to, closely cooperating with the international community, to take measures without hesitation. The government will take all efforts to ensure the safety of the people," the statement read.

    Earlier this week, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) confirmed it had received North Korea's notification of plans to launch a satellite between February 8 and 25. Pyongyang later changed the launch dates by one day.

    North Korea's Kwangmyongsong satellite launch has sparked concern in Japan and South Korea, with South Korean Defense Ministry spokesman Kim Min-seok previously saying that Seoul would consider any of Pyongyang's satellite launches as a ballistic missile test.

    Tensions over North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs escalated after Pyongyang said on January 6 that it had successfully carried out a hydrogen bomb test, triggering condemnation from the international community.

    Source: Sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!