22:44, 30 October 2019 | GMT +6
Japan unveils interior of new shinkansen bullet train
TOKYO - Central Japan Railway Co. unveiled the interior of a new shinkansen bullet train model -- the N700S -- to the media on Wednesday, Kyodo reports.
The latest model features a distinctive nose shape for superior aerodynamic performance compared with the current N700 series and is capable of hitting 360 kilometers per hour.
It is scheduled to commence services next July on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line linking Tokyo and Osaka.