Japan unveils new Hello Kitty themed bullet train

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Japan on Saturday unveiled a high-speed Shinkansen train decorated with Hello Kitty, one of the most iconic and well-known cartoon characters of the country, EFE reports.

Pink and white are the dominant colors in the 500 series bullet train, which will run for three months and make two trips a day between the city of Fukuoka and Osaka as a tourist attraction, according to West Japan Railway Company.

