Japan urges 8,000 residents to evacuate Kume Island over Chaba typhoon

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Over 8,000 people were recommended to evacuate from the Japanese Kume Island as the Chaba typhoon is advancing toward the Okinawa Prefecture, the island's administration said in a statement on Monday, Sputnik reports.

The typhoon is expected to approach the island later on Monday, bringing more than 200 millimeters of rainfall.

The wind speed at the center of the typhoon is estimasted to be 50 meters per second. Chaba is set to bring storms and heavy showers.





Photo: © AP Photo/ NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response



Source: Sputnik