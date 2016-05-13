EN
    Japanese astronaut Onishi to travel into space on June 24

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi will travel into space on June 24 in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft and stay at the International Space Station for around four months to conduct various experiments, the Japanese space agency said Friday.

    The spacecraft will lift off at 3:41 p.m. Japan time from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said. The 40-year-old Onishi will be aboard the spacecraft with two other astronauts from the United States and Russia.
    During his stay at the ISS, Onishi will work to release a small satellite from the Japanese laboratory unit Kibo, the agency said.
    Source: Kyodo

