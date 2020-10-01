EN
    11:16, 01 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Japanese bio-venture starts development of COVID-19 peptide vaccine

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A biotechnology venture in Japan said Thursday it started research and development of a peptide vaccine against the coronavirus and has completed a patent application filing, Kyodo reports.

    The vaccine could be effective in controlling the virus infection and suppressing the severe progression of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, OncoTherapy Science Inc. said in a statement.

    Founded in 2001, OncoTherapy Science based in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, has been working to develop cancer peptide vaccines and to provide a service for antigen-specific immune response analysis.


