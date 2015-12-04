Japanese business people express interest in Kazakhstan - Masayoshi Kamohara

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Japanese businessmen are increasing their interest in Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the Japanese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Masayoshi Kamohara.

"On 23 December we will celebrate the birthday of Emperor Akihito. I am very glad that Kazakhstanis celebrate the Day of the First President the same month. The First President's Day is of high importance for Kazakhstani people. Since independence the country is led by one president. The Head of State, together with the people, developed the country rich in natural resources. However, reliance on the resources carries risks, oil price is going down, and I think the President made the right decision on restructuring the economy," said M.Kamohara. "This year there was the meeting at the highest level between the leaders of the two states. I hope that this visit will give a new impetus to the rapid development of our relations, particularly in the economy," he stressed. In addition Masayoshi Kamohara stressed that Japanese businessmen increase their interest in Kazakhstan.