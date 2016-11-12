Japanese company to sell tours to Astana and Borovoye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A cooperation agreement has been signed between Astana EXPO-2017 and All Co. Ltd, one of the leading tourist operators of Japan. The document was signed by Chairman of Board of Astana EXPO-2017 Akhmetzhan Yessimov and President of All Co. Ltd. Kazuhisa Kawakami.

In the meeting Kawakami told that Kazakhstan is one the priority tourist destinations for his company and now after signing of the Agreement All Co. Ltd will be promoting EXPO-2017 in Japan.

"All Co. Ltd plans to sell tours to Astana and Borovoye with visit to EXPO-2017. Even now we are spreading booklets and advertisement materials about the exhibition. We keep information updated on our internet sites", Kazuhisa Kawakami said. In reply Akhmetzhan Yessimov assured that AstanaEXPO-2017 will provide all necessary help to All Co. Ltd in promotion of the event in Japan.

"In total around 5 thousand people will visit Kazakhstan. Japanese people are one of the most travelling nations and we hope that the percentage of guests from your country will be this high too", Kazuhisa Kawakami said. He informed that All Co. Ltd. has started cooperating with all 2000 tourists companies of Japan to attract tourists to Kazakhstan. "Due to its relevant topic and unique content EXPO 2017 is an important event for the entire world", he said.

