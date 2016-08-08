Japanese emperor's video message to be released this afternoon

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japanese Emperor Akihito will issue a rare video message to the public Monday afternoon to express his thoughts amid speculation he is considering abdicating, Kyodo reports.

The 82-year-old emperor is expected to convey his thoughts about his duties as the symbol of the state as stipulated by the Constitution in the video message to be broadcast at 3 p.m., according to the Imperial Household Agency.



Many Japanese were surprised recently by news reports that the emperor wishes to hand over the throne to Crown Prince Naruhito, 56, out of concern his advanced age could one day prevent him from fully carrying out his official duties.



The emperor is expected to avoid explicit reference to abdication, for which there is no provision in the Imperial House Law that sets out rules for imperial affairs, including the line of succession.



The 10-minute video message will also be made available on the agency's website together with the full Japanese text and an English translation, the agency said.



It will be the emperor's second video message, following one released five days after the massive earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011.



Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is preparing to make a statement to reporters about his response to the video message after its release, several government sources said Monday.



Source: Kyodo