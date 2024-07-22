Japanese experts inspect hydraulic structures in Kazakhstan

Japan will help Kazakhstan inspect the state of 13 hydrotechnical facilities in four regions to prepare for the flooding period of year 2025. This was announced at a meeting of the Kazakh Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, with the Japanese Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Jun Yamada, and representatives of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Kazinform News Agency reports.

The experts of the Japanese Agency have already inspected hydraulic structures in Kostanay, Akmola, Aktobe and Abai regions.

The sides discussed the issue of automating and digitalizing hydraulic structures to ensure more effective fight against flooding such as installation of water level sensors.