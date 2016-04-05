Japanese Figure Skating Federation apologized to Denis Ten for incident with Hanyu

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Japan's Figure Skating Federation expressed its apologies to Olympic Games winner Denis Ten for the incident with skater Yuzuru Hanyu which occurred at the Boston ISU Figure Skating Championships last week.

Foreign mass media reported that the athletes ran into each other on March 30 during morning practice.

Later, Hanyu supposed that Ten intentionally smashed into him, to injure him.

The Japanese Figure Skating Federation apologized to the Kazakh athlete and denied other accusations against him.

“The Japanese Figure Skating Federation claimed it never requested any punishments. Yuzuru Hanyu apologized to Denis for this misunderstanding and they shook hands. An official letter was sent to Kazakhstan’s Figure Skaters Federation,” a message on Ten’s official community account in VKontakte reads.

Recall that Ten was placed the 11th following the Boston ISU Figure Skating Championships. Yuzuru Hanyu claimed silver medal.