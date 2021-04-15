Japanese gov’t to let 3 more prefectures take stricter virus measures

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - The government plans to allow Saitama, Kanagawa and Aichi prefectures to take tougher coronavirus prevention measures from next week in addition to six other areas already implementing such steps, government officials said Thursday, Kyodo reports.

Chiba Prefecture bordering Tokyo to the east would also be designated as being on the brink of a state of emergency and in need of stricter countermeasures if requested by its governor, the officials said.