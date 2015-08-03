Japanese heat wave kills six, leaves over 3,000 hospitalized

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A heat wave in Japan claimed the lives of six people and left some 3,000 citizens hospitalized over the weekend, the NHK television channel reported Sunday.

According to the broadcaster, Tokyo and Osaka had the largest number of people requesting medical assistance.

People wait for a green light at a crossing as they use umbrellas and hats to shade themselves from the sunshine in Tokyo.

Several dozen children sought medical attention due to extremely hot weather in several regions of the country, while 18 people were found unconscious.

Earlier in the day, meteorologists registered the temperature in Japan rising up to 103 degrees Fahrenheit.

To battle the long-standing heat wave, Japanese meteorologists urge citizens to use air conditioning, to avoid the streets and drink enough water.

Since June, almost 40 Japanese nationals were killed by heatstroke while some 25,000 have been admitted to hospitals, according to Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.