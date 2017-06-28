Japanese journalists impressed by Khorgos dry port

BEIJING. KAZINFORM At the 2nd Conference of the CICA Non-Governmental Forum in Beijing, Kyodo News' Shanghai Bureau Chief Tomoji Tatsumi, presented a report on the Khorgos dry port, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

"In order to better understand the role of Central Asia in building a continental bridge between China and Europe within the framework of the Belt and Road formation, we sent our correspondents to the China-Kazakhstan border area, namely to the Khorgos - Eastern Gates dry port in the Republic of Kazakhstan," he said, speaking at the roundtable on security, building of a one destiny community and the role of the media in Asian security.



"This is really a dry port, that really corresponds to its name, in the middle of the desert. However, unlike the inner ports of Wuhan and Chongqing, it does not have a large river - it is rather a huge container transport base for the exchange of goods, where many freight trains pass.

"It is astonishing that its area is about 130 hectares, and the daily turnover can reach 18,000 containers. In this former desert, cities are currently being built, and by 2035 the population is expected to reach 100,000 people. In other words, within the framework of the "Silk Road Economic Belt", former desert opened up wide opportunities for economic development that people never imagined, " Tomoji Tatsumi said.



According to him, further development of the "Khorgos - Eastern Gate" dry port will contribute to the economic development of Kazakhstan and, thus, the strengthening of public security in the country.

"The "Khorgos - Eastern Gate" dry port is, in fact, a new model for the development of infrastructure, transport and industrial cooperation, which is due to the different widths of railway tracks in Kazakhstan (1,520 mm) and China (1,435 mm). Such economic zones make a significant contribution to the strengthening of regional security," the Japanese journalist said.



General director of the MIA "Kazinform" Askar Umarov also spoke. He talked about the conjugation of the New Economic Policy of Nurly Zhol and the Chinese initiative to form One Belt, One Way, and the role of the media as an instrument of public diplomacy.

General Director of Kazinform International News Agency Askar Umarov delivered a keynote speech at the roundtable in Beijing.



As it was reported, a two-day 2nd Conference of the CICA Non-Governmental Forum (CICA) has opened today in the Chinese capital.