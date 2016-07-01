Japanese NHK TV invited to cover World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Japan Chingiz Aydarbekov met with president of the Japan’s NHK Broadcasting Corporation Katsuto Momii, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

The sides discussed the areas of cooperation with NHK, the leading Broadcasting Corporation in Japan, Kabar reports.

Ambassador Aydarbekov told about achievements in building a parliamentary democracy, and on the ongoing reforms of public authorities. He noted the high level of Kyrgyz-Japanese relations, achieved as a result of mutual visits of heads of the two states the last few years.

Within the next year's celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kyrgyzstan and Japan the Ambassador asked his interlocutor to assist in publicizing the event and the whole Kyrgyz-Japanese relations.

Speaking about the preservation of cultural diversity, the Ambassador said that the second World Nomad Games will be held on 3-8 September 2016 in Kyrgyzstan. Stressing the special nature of these games, Aydarbekov requested NHK to participate in the coverage of this large-scale cultural and historical event.

Mr. Katsuto Momii expressed readiness to support the initiatives to strengthen the relations between Japan and Kyrgyzstan and promised to consider the coverage of the World Nomad Games by NHK.