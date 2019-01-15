Japanese Olympic Committee chief denies corruption allegation

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Japan's Olympics chief on Tuesday denied an allegation of bribery linked to Tokyo's successful bid to host the 2020 Olympic Games after the International Olympic Committee and French authorities launched an investigation, Kyodo reports.

The allegation against Japanese Olympic Committee President Tsunekazu Takeda centers on a payment in 2013 by Japan's bid committee to Singaporean consultancy firm Black Tidings headed by Ian Tan Tong Hon, who is known to be close to a son of Lamine Diack, a powerful IOC member at the time.

"I will continue to fully cooperate with French authorities and make every effort to show that there was no wrongdoing," Takeda said at a news conference.



French investigators suspect that some $2 million paid to Black Tidings went to Diack's son Papa Massata Diack. The son's alleged receipt of the funds was reported in 2016, but a Japanese probe panel concluded later that year that there was no illegality in the payment.