TOKYO. KAZINFORM Four Japanese major opposition parties on Tuesday filed a no-confidence resolution in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet over the possible sales tax hike delay to the lower house, urging the resignation of the prime minister.

The parties, including the Democratic Party, the Japanese Communist Party, the Social Democratic Party and the People's Life Party, said that the Abe's Cabinet takes grave responsibilities for economic policy error and is no longer qualified to run the government.

They said the second delay of the consumption tax hike shows the failure of Abe's economic policy mix dubbed "Abenomics." Abe first postponed the sales tax hike from 8 percent to 10 percent in late 2014 and called for a snap general election.

The prime minister is expected to announce the postponement again on Wednesday. Local reports said that the sales tax hike will be delayed by another 18 months.

However, the no-confidence resolution is hardly to be approved in the lower house since the Abe-led ruling bloc secured over two thirds seats in the chamber.

Kazinform refers to Xinhua