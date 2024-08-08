Japanese PM to pay official visit Kazakhstan

Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan from August 9 to 10 at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

On August 9, the capital of Kazakhstan will host the 1st Summit of the Central Asia plus Japan Dialogue.

On August 10, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Fumio Kishida will hold bilateral talks.

Yesterday, the Head of State welcomed President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Astana Airport. The Uzbek leader arrived in the Kazakh capital for a state visit.

Earlier, it was reported, that President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov was set to visit Astana from August 8 to 10 to participate in the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the 1st Summit of the Central Asia plus Japan Dialogue.