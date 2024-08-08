EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:34, 08 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Japanese PM to pay official visit Kazakhstan

    Japanese PM to pay official visit Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: japan.go.jp

    Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan from August 9 to 10 at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    On August 9, the capital of Kazakhstan will host the 1st Summit of the Central Asia plus Japan Dialogue.

    On August 10, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Fumio Kishida will hold bilateral talks.

    Yesterday, the Head of State welcomed President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Astana Airport. The Uzbek leader arrived in the Kazakh capital for a state visit.

    Earlier, it was reported, that President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov was set to visit Astana from August 8 to 10 to participate in the VI Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and the 1st Summit of the Central Asia plus Japan Dialogue.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Japan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
    x