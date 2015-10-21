EN
    00:36, 21 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Japanese PM to visit Kazakhstan Oct 26-28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Japan Shinzō Abe will pay an official visit to five countries of the Central Asian region on October 22-28, 2015, the press service of the Embassy of Japan in Kazakhstan said

    "The official visit to Astana will take place October 26-28. This will be the second visit of the Prime Minister of Japan to Kazakhstan after Junichiro Koizumi's visit in 2006," an official statement reads. Shinzō Abe is expected to hold top-level meetings, give a lecture and take part in a business forum.

