Japanese researchers likely to claim 113th chemical element discovery

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Japanese researchers from the RIKEN Nishina Center for Accelerator-Based Science (RNC) will most likely be given credit for discovering a new chemical element (number 113 in the periodic table), the Sankei Shimbun newspaper reports.

Both Japanese scientists led by Kosuke Morita at the RIKEN research center and a team of Russian and American researchers have worked on finding evidence of the element.

Their discoveries need to be evaluated by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) and the International Union of Pure and Applied Physics (IUPAP). Sankei Shimbun said on Saturday that an official announcement regarding the authorship of the discovery will be made at the end of January, 2016. The super-heavy 113 does not appear in nature and can only be obtained through scientific experiment, using particle accelerators.

Source: Sputniknews