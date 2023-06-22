Japanese schools to ban students from using generative AI in exams

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan's education ministry plans to implement new guidelines instructing elementary, junior high and high schools to ban students from using generative artificial intelligence like chatbot ChatGPT in exams, sources close to the matter said Thursday, Kyodo reports.

The ministry does not entirely rule out the use of the tool, however, with the draft guidelines listing examples of effective use cases, such as formulating ideas to facilitate classroom discussions, correcting grammar in English conversations or studying advanced programming skills.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology is set to release the guidelines as early as July after hearing stakeholder opinions and making necessary revisions, the sources said.

The draft says it is important to «nurture abilities to thoughtfully use generative AI» but recommends a «restrictive» introduction, noting the potentially negative impact on students' critical thinking skills and creativity as well as risks of personal data leaks and copyright infringements.

The draft guidelines say generative AI should not be used in exams or by teachers when measuring students' academic performance, or be used freely by students without them knowing the tendencies and limitations of the technology.

It also said its use to create poems or haiku or in artistic activities, without giving careful consideration, is inappropriate.

Teachers are also required to instruct students that it will be considered cheating if they submit essays written by generative AI as classwork or to contests as their own, according to the sources.

Generative AI, including ChatGPT developed by U.S. tech firm OpenAI, is trained using massive amounts of data from the internet and can process and simulate human-like conversations with users or create images based on users' instructions.