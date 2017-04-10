Japanese scientists get ready to reach the Earth's mantle for the first time

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A group of Japanese scientists, researchers from Japan's Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC), want to be the first to successfully drill into the Earth's mantle, Sputniknews reported.

The Japanese government, which is helping to fund the expedition, hopes the research could help discover ways to better predict earthquakes.

Moreover, the project is aimed at exploring the oceanic crust and examining how deep microbial life exists inside the planet.

Under the plan, a drill will be dropped four kilometers into the ocean, before drilling through six kilometers of the planet’s crust to reach its destination.

The research group has chosen waters off Hawaii, Mexico and Costa Rica as candidate sites for drilling. It is expected that drilling will start by 2030.



Photo: © AP Photo/ Xinhua, Ma Ping

