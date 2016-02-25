Japanese students satisfied with life in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Seniour staff of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University met today with Japanese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kamohara Masayoshi on the occasion of completion of his diplomatic mission in our country/

Over the period of his service, the Ambassador has actively participated in establishment of close scientific and educational contacts between KazNU and Japanese universities. This, in turn, enabled both sides to lay a foundation for bilateral cooperation, following which new technological partners appeared and new join projects were launched. One of these projects is “Development and Formation of a New Computer Data Bank on Nuclear Reaction within the IAEA.”

“During the program, the project participants worked with WebbleWorld software environment, databank of the Hokkaido University and experimental installations of the RIKEN, Japan's largest comprehensive research institution. Five master’s degree students who completed a fellowship program at the University of Tokyo, have designed, assembled and launched the first Kazakhstani nano-satellite,” Rector of the al-Farabi KazNU Galymkair Mutanov noted.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the present dynamics of the bilateral cooperation development. According to Kamohara Masayoshi, he is glad that Japanese students studying at the KazNU are satisfied with the life in Kazakhstan and they want to come here as often as possible. “The last year visit of the Japanese Prime Minister and his meeting with President of the Kazakhstan became a stimulus for joint projects development,” concluded the foreign diplomat.