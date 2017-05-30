Japanese tour operators get to know about Expo 2017

BEIJING-TOKYO. KAZINFORM A road show "Astana EXPO-2017 and traveling along the Great Silk Road" has been held in Tokyo, Japan, Kazinform special correspondent in China reports.

National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" organized the event with contributions made by the Kazakh Embassy in Japan. The road show was attended by over 30 Japanese and Kazakh tourism companies.

The attendees obtained detailed information about Expo 2017, its pavilions, architecture and the scheduled events. They also watched videos and participated in a quiz dedicated to the upcoming exhibition. The organizers told about the visa regime for Japanese citizens, convenient routes to Kazakhstan, Kazakh companies' tour packages, investment opportunities in Kazakhstan and the pavilion of National Company "KAZAKH INVEST". The mentioned pavilion will provide visitors with background information and will host business meetings.

Kazakhstan's top tour operators held B2B (business-to-business) negotiations with Japanese entrepreneurs.