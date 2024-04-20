EN
    Japan’s Ambassador takes part in Taza Kazakhstan eco campaign

    Japan’s Ambassador takes part in Taza Kazakhstan eco campaign
    Photo credit: Adlet Beremkulov/ Kazinform

    Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Japan to Kazakhstan Jun Yamada took part in the city clean-up as part of the nationwide Taza Kazakhstan ecological campaign, Kazinform News Agency reports.

     

    Japan’s Ambassador takes part in Taza Kazakhstan eco campaign
    Photo credit: Adlet Beremkulov/ Kazinform

    Representatives of the embassy cleaned up the monument honoring the friendship between Kazakhstan and Japan and adjacent territory. Besides, the residents of the city joined the campaign and planted some 100 trees.

    Japan’s Ambassador takes part in Taza Kazakhstan eco campaign
    Photo credit: Adlet Beremkulov/ Kazinform

    As earlier reported, the Head of State initiated a nationwide ecological campaign Taza Kazakhstan. It is divided into several weeks. In particular, April 6-13 was declared the Taza Olke Week, April 13-20 – the KIeli Meken Week, April 20-27 – the Zhasyl Aimak Week, April 27-May 4 – is the Onegeli Urpaq Week and May 4-11 the Moldir Bulak Week. This week is devoted to cleaning up historical and cultural monuments.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
