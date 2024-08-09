Japan PM Fumio Kishida cancels his visit to Kazakhstan

Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida canceled his planned visit to Kazakhstan on August 9, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Japan’s Embassy in Kazakhstan, the Prime Minister canceled his visit since the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a warning of a potential earthquake in the Nankai Trough.

The warning was issued after a 7.1 magnitude quake struck the country's southwest on Thursday.

As earlier reported, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida was expected to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on August 9-10 at the invitation of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.