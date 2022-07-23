Jean Galiev relieved of the post of Kazakh Ambassador to France

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Jean Galiev was relieved of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the French Republic, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

In accordance with the decree of the Head of State Jean Galiev was relieved of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the French Republic, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Principality of Monaco and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to UNESCO concurrently.