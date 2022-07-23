EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:14, 23 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Jean Galiev relieved of the post of Kazakh Ambassador to France

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Jean Galiev was relieved of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the French Republic, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    In accordance with the decree of the Head of State Jean Galiev was relieved of the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the French Republic, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Principality of Monaco and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to UNESCO concurrently.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!