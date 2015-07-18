Jeff Mayweather: Golovkin should drop weight to fight Floyd

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Jeff Mayweather, the uncle and trainer of Floyd Mayweather Jr., believes Mayweather can fight Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin if the latter drops to 147 pounds, Sports.kz reports.

"The first thing is this, Floyd has no business fighting a guy like Golovkin. Not so much because he's great, but if he wants to fight Floyd, why doesn't he come down to 147 pounds? Not 154 pounds, come down to 147 pounds just like what Floyd actually fights at. Floyd fought at 154 pounds just because he had the talent to go up and beat those guys. Floyd has never fought above 149 pounds, so why would he fight a guy who is 160 pounds?" Jeff said in an interview to On The Ropes Boxing Radio. Jeff Mayweather also thinks that haters provoke Floyd to fight with someone like Golovkin because they hate his lifestyle. "I think it is ridiculous, but that's how it is. When you are in a position where Floyd is, it's not necessarily that they hate Floyd, they hate his lifestyle. They hate the fact that this guy makes money and he enjoys spending it," he added.