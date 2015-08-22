LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Jennifer Lawrence was listed as the world's highest-paid actress by the Forbes magazine Thursday for her starring in the "Hunger Games" film series and her sponsorship contract with Dior.

Lawrence ranked the first with pre-tax income of 52 million U.S. dollars this year, according to the latest list released by the magazine. Her earnings topped those of last year's top-paid actress, Sandra Bullock, who collected 51 million dollars. Scarlett Johansson, powered by her superhero turn in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," landed second on the list with 35.5 million dollars. She also has endorsement deals with Dolce & Gabbana and Sodastream, Xinhua reports. "Bridesmaids" and "Mike & Molly" star Melissa McCarthy ranked the third on the Forbes' list, earning 23 million dollars. Chinese actress Bingbing Fan was the only non-American on the list, standing fourth with 21 million dollars in earnings. Newlywed Jennifer Aniston took the fifth place, earning 16.5 million dollars. Also in the top 10 were Julia Roberts of 16 million dollars, Angelina Jolie of 15 million dollars, Reese Witherspoon of 15 million dollars, Anne Hathaway of 12 million dollars and Kristen Stewart of 12 million dollars. Bullock fell to the 13th place on this year's list, but she still earned 8 million dollars.