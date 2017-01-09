Jerusalem attack possibly carried out by ISIS supporter

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A man drove a truck into a group of soldiers in Jerusalem. Four people were killed and at least 10 injured, Kaznform has learnt from CNN.

The attacker was shot and killed by the police. He was later identified as 28-year-old Fadi Qunbar.



Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu called the attack an act of terrorism saying that "all signs show he is a supporter of the Islamic State".



Although no one has claimed the attack Hamas has praises the driver on Twitter.



Authorities have identified victims. Three of them were women. All killed soldiers were in their 20s.