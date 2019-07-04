Jerzy Starak on new initiatives of Polpharma in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of Polpharma SA Supervisory Board Jerzy Starak focused on the company's new initiatives for Kazakhstan.

"We are the first and only pharmaceutical pattern-making plant in the Digital Industry of Kazakhstan 4.0 program of the Government. We have launched a new Engineer Training Center initiative in Shymkent," Starak said addressing the 32nd plenary session of the Foreign Investors' Council underway in Nur-Sultan. The centre is equipped with 3D printers to quickly settle spare parts supply problems.



"We will apply augmented reality technologies to train staff and students and to constantly improve their skills. We fully support the tasks of the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, set in 2019, to make the youth competitive on the market," Starak said.