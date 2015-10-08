EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:55, 08 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Jewellery sold at record price in Hong Kong auction

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A string of natural grey pearls and a Kashmir sapphire broke world records at an auction in Hong Kong, auctioneers Sotheby's say.

    A rare grey pearl necklace that once belonged to a British aristocrat sold for HK$41m ($5.3m; £3.5m).

    Also on Wednesday, a 27.68-carat Kashmir sapphire and diamond ring, The Jewel of Kashmir, sold for HK$52.28m.

    Both pieces of jewellery were bought by Hong Kong collectors, both breaking world auction records.

    The string of pearls was part of the collection of Viscountess Cowdray, Lady Pearson, famous for her collection of art and furniture as well as jewellery.

    The previous world auction record for a natural grey pearl necklace was set in London in 2012 when the Cowdray Pearls sold for $3.35m, Kazinform refers to BBC.com.

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!