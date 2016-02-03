EN
    08:17, 03 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Jewelry shop fire led to evacuation of 52 people in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Fire broke out yesterday in a jewelry shop in Almaty, Kazinform refers to the municipal internal affairs department.

    “The message on fire outbreak at 81-Zhibek Zholy Avenue was received by firefighting service on February, 2016 at 20:19. The first firefighting team arrived at the scene within 5 minutes and reported on burning of an insulation in Mango and Gold Shop stores attached to a nine-story block of flats. The area of the fire made 30 square meters. No victims or injuries were reported. 52 people including 12 children were evacuated from the block of flats. The fire was localized at 20:43 and liquidated at 21:09.

     

    30 firefighters and 2 special vehicles were involved in fire extinguishing operation,” a press release reads. 

