Jiangxi heads to 2017 EXPO Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The province has secured a prime spot in the China pavilion to showcase its culture, clean energy and advanced technology

Jiangxi province will hold a promotional week in the China Pavilion of the 2017 Expo Astana starting from Aug 10, highlighting the province's latest achievements in new energy and advanced technology.



With the theme "Opening Jiangxi, Green Silk Road", the promotional week will take the opportunity to publicize the province's multilateral cooperation in economic and cultural industries.



Varied activities will be organized over the promotional event, including an exhibition showcasing products made out of new materials, performances and exhibitions of Jiangxi culture and a high-profile signing ceremony for trade and investment, Kazinform has learnt from China Daily .



"In terms of the energy industry, there are two major goals for Jiangxi at the expo: one is to promote the province's latest progress in new energy, especially in clean energy," said Tu Yingjiu, deputy director of the Jiangxi Province Power Bureau.



"The other is to learn from advanced models, new technology and experience in developing energy sources, making full use of the expo's role in promoting international cooperation."



The promotional week will showcase leading technologies and hold demonstrations related to thermal power, hydropower, wind power and photovoltaic power. The aim is to help the province's energy enterprises to step out onto worldwide stage and to introduce more enterprises to Jiangxi.



To fully demonstrate the achievements of new energy development in Jiangxi, the organizers of the promotional week prepared 21 groups of display boards and a sand table made out of LEDs based on silicon substrate, the new technology that has won the State Technological Invention Award's first prize, a top honor in the area of tech industry in China.



Besides new energy and technology, this year's promotional week will feature more of Jiangxi's unique characteristics, according to Liu Cuilan, the head of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Jiangxi Sub Council.



To highlight Jiangxi's advantages in location, transportation, environment and industry, the organizers of the exhibition prepared a video to introduce the province and will invite foreign media to research and write in-depth reports.



The exhibition week will also provide a platform for the signing of economic and trade contracts, seek more opportunities for technology and industrial cooperation, consolidate traditional markets and expand in emerging markets.



In addition, the promotional week aims to further expand the province's international soft power by introducing the key features of the local culture, such as porcelain instruments, the art of tea and paper-cutting, according to Liu.



"In order to tell Jiangxi's story and help the world to understand its culture, we decided the main performance at 2017 Expo Astana had to involve porcelain instruments. The musical instruments have a distinctive local style, after the work ceramic artists and musicians in our province have done to recover this art form," said Ding Yue, deputy inspector of the Department of Culture of Jiangxi Province.



Endowed with a pure and stable sound quality, the music sounds melodious and vivid, said Ding. In the first half of 2017, Jiangxi's total trade volume with Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan amounted to $125.23 million.



The total trade volume with Kazakhstan reached $44.98 million, with the main exported commodities including metal products, mechanical and electrical equipment, and steel. Themed "Future Energy", the 2017 Expo Astana is being held in Kazakhstan's capital from June 10 to Sept 10. More than 100 countries and organizations will attend the event, including representatives from China's and Kazakhstan's business associations and enterprises. This year marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries. The China Pavilion aims to fully demonstrate the country's energy developments and thoughts on the future of energy.